Growers Urged To Timely Water Wheat Crop
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised growers to ensure timely and proper watering of the wheat crop to boost its per acre production.
A spokesman for the department said on Friday that watering of the wheat crop should be carried out keeping in view the weather conditions and provision of water.
He said, "Appropriate amount of water not only helps reduce the cost of production but also increases per acre yield of wheat."
The spokesman said that watering of the crop also depended on after which crop wheat was sown.
Wheat growers must follow agriculture department recommended watering schedule so that desired results could be obtained.
