Growers urged to water sunflower crops timely

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts have urged the growers to water their sunflower crops in-time so as to get healthy and bumper production.

A spokesman of Agriculture Department said on Friday that in most of the sunflower areas, the growers do not care for timely watering the sunflower crops, which affects the quality as well as quantity of the production.

He asked the growers to water their sunflower crops first time after 20-25 days of its cultivation whereas second watering should be made after 60-65 days.

The third watering should be made when the crop will be producing flowers while fourth and fifth watering would be necessary during grain development, he said and added that the growers should reduce interval between watering if the weather temperature goes up during April.

However, in case of rain, the watering interval can be increased but stagnant rainwater should be drained out after 24 hours so that it could not affect the crop condition, he added.