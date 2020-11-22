UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Growing Demand Of Fish Increases Roadside Stalls In Twin Cities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 01:10 PM

Growing demand of fish increases roadside stalls in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The chilly nights of winter brings a large number of vendors to the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad from across the country, setting up roadside stalls to cater the growing demand of raw and cooked fish of the residents who have flocked markets at the weekend to buy the exotic sea food .

Almost an equal number of cooked or raw fish stalls are set up in various markets of both the cities including Aabpara, Sitara, Melody, Jinnah Super, Commercial Market, Saddar and at some long thoroughfares such as Murree Road.

Over six tonnes of fish of various kinds was brought to Gunj Mandi Rawalpindi daily to meet demand emanating from various markets of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Sagheer Ahmed- a wholesale dealer told APP.

He said though around 7-8 types of fish were being consumed in the twin cities but at the present demand of two major kinds including 'Mushka' and 'Kala Rahu' were at peak.

Sagheer said fish was also being supplied to the twin cities from other areas including Khanpur, Alipur and Rawal dams, Hassan Abdal, Karachi, Mandi Bahauddin as sellers directly bought the commodity from farms.

He foresaw 100 per cent increase in fish demand in both the cities during the next month when temperature would drop drastically.

To a query, he said Mushka wholesale rate was around Rs 5,000 per 40 kilogram whereas Kala Rahu rate was limited to Rs 4,000 per kilogram.

Muhammad Rafique, a seller at Sitara Market sector G-7, said the consumption of fish in the Federal capital had increased manifold, adding, "This is the best time to earn handsome profit from fish business." He said, 'Rahu' was being sold at Rs 600 per kg, 'Tafi' at Rs 700 per kg, 'Mushka' at Rs 800 per kg and Finger fish at Rs 1,000.

Rafique also pointed out increasing number of stalls in Sitara Market and said with start of this month, five more stalls had been set up in the area.

"I cannot restrain myself from eating fish thrice a week in winter due to its delicious taste," said Shehroz Ahmed, a buyer at Melody food park.

He said during winter season he used to visit food park for eating fish with his friends and family.

Describing health benefits of Fish, Dr Qasim Raza- a nutritionist, said fish is rich in protein, vitamins and nutrients that can help maintain blood pressure and cope with heart ailments.

He said many studies had suggested for consumption of fish two times a week for a healthy person.

nvd-smd\395

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Business Murree Visit Road Rawalpindi Buy Mandi Bahauddin Khanpur Alipur Saddar Market Family From Best Blood

Recent Stories

Germany reports 15,741 new coronavirus cases

12 minutes ago

National Day holiday announced for public sector

42 minutes ago

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits south of Iran

57 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi reports positive signs of tourism recove ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Hamdan’s clarion call for fitness is ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 22, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.