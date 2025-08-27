Growing Dengue Cases Prompts Administration For An Urgent Action Plan
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) District administration gears up for an urgent action plan to tackle the growing dengue cases. According to the updated data released by the health authority , 10 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, promoting the administration for a consistent and resultful plan.
Besides routine surveillance and prevention strategy, the plan includes active participation from the public representatives to combat the disease. With the 10 news confirmed patients, the district has reported 88 dengue patients till date.
Dr. Waqar, District Health Authority's spox confirmed APP that strict actions against the negligent health officials were being taken. He said that the health authority was engaged to render at the the best possible level, in collaboration of other allied departments.
Further to review the overall situation and implementation on the strategized way forward, the Deputy Commissioner Dr.
Hassan Waqar Cheema and Member National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb jointly chaired a meeting directing immediate action to combat dengue Emphasizing zero tolerance for negligence, Dr. Cheema ordered effective union council-wise sweeping, surveillance, and resource mobilization to curb dengue breeding before September, considered as the most favouring month for dengue larvae growth. Tahira Aurangzeb stressed that departments must swiftly address shortcomings highlighted by assembly members.
In simultaneous efforts to address polio virus issue, the forthcoming immunization campaign has also been out on priority in the chalked out plan.
During the same meeting, participants discussed the arrangements of the polio campaign which will commence from September 01 for four days.
The meeting, attended by MNAs Malik Abrar and Danyal Chaudhry, provincial assembly members, the CEO Health, and relevant department officers. 395
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP Sukkur Division holds crucial meeting to strengthen party structure & discuss relief measures46 seconds ago
-
Distt admin launches pre-emptive rescue operation49 seconds ago
-
Growing dengue cases prompts administration for an urgent action plan55 seconds ago
-
Conditions normal at SIAL11 minutes ago
-
Eight rescued from floodwater in Gujrat11 minutes ago
-
KP makes e-stamp papers mandatory21 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah Extends Rabi-ul-Awal Greetings21 minutes ago
-
Green Fields, Strong Shields for Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
PMA Sargodha holds condolence meeting21 minutes ago
-
DC South Waziristan Upper reviews staff’s performance31 minutes ago
-
Authorities monitor water levels in Gujrat31 minutes ago
-
Dr Nafisa Shah meets with Sindh Health Minister to discuss healthcare challenges31 minutes ago