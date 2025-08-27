Growing dengue cases prompts administration for an urgent action plan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) District administration gears up for an urgent action plan to tackle the growing dengue cases. According to the updated data released by the health authority , 10 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, promoting the administration for a consistent and resultful plan.

Besides routine surveillance and prevention strategy, the plan includes active participation from the public representatives to combat the disease. With the 10 news confirmed patients, the district has reported 88 dengue patients till date.

Dr. Waqar, District Health Authority's spox confirmed APP that strict actions against the negligent health officials were being taken. He said that the health authority was engaged to render at the the best possible level, in collaboration of other allied departments.

Further to review the overall situation and implementation on the strategized way forward, the Deputy Commissioner Dr.

Hassan Waqar Cheema and Member National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb jointly chaired a meeting directing immediate action to combat dengue Emphasizing zero tolerance for negligence, Dr. Cheema ordered effective union council-wise sweeping, surveillance, and resource mobilization to curb dengue breeding before September, considered as the most favouring month for dengue larvae growth. Tahira Aurangzeb stressed that departments must swiftly address shortcomings highlighted by assembly members.

In simultaneous efforts to address polio virus issue, the forthcoming immunization campaign has also been out on priority in the chalked out plan.

During the same meeting, participants discussed the arrangements of the polio campaign which will commence from September 01 for four days.

The meeting, attended by MNAs Malik Abrar and Danyal Chaudhry, provincial assembly members, the CEO Health, and relevant department officers. 395