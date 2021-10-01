UrduPoint.com

Growing Dengue: Nishtar Hospital Doubles Beds For Dengue Patients

Fri 01st October 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Number of beds raised from 12 to 24 in Nishtar Hospital Isolation ward bedsides addition of another two beds at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in wake of current situation of dengue.

Nishtar Hospital Focal Person for Coronavirus, Dr Irfan Arshad, said on Friday that corona and dengue management committee met under the chairmanship of Nishtar Medical College Principal, Dr Iftikhar Hussain Khan on the directions of NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed.

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) HoDs of chest, medicines, ICU and medical gases departments attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed all over arrangements for COVID-19 patients and decided to further improve these for better healthcare facilities for them.

Dr Iftikhar ordered for provision of free medicines and tests for dengue patients too.

