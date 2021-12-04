Growing intolerance in society must be eradicated: Augustine

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine Saturday said that the Sialkot incident disgraced the nation and "we all need to work together to eradicate the growing intolerance in society".

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine Saturday said that the Sialkot incident disgraced the nation and "we all need to work together to eradicate the growing intolerance in society".

He said that those who took the law into their hands did not deserve any concession, and Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was supervising the investigation process.

He expressed these views while addressing a oath taking ceremony of Christian Lawyers Association at a private hotel here. President Haroon Ranjha, Vice President Enoch Fayyaz, Vice President Farooq Liaquat, Finance Secretary Yasir Joseph, General Secretary Allah Ditta Chaudhry, Press Secretary Sadaf Maryam and Joint Secretary Kashif Bhatti took oath while former minister Khalid Ranjha, a large number of members of the High Court Bar and Lahore Bar were also present.

The minister congratulated the newly elected officials and hoped that all newly elected members would play a proactive role for betterment of weaker segment of the Christian community. "We all need to end the growing intolerance in society, for which people need education.

"They need to understand that it is the job of the courts to punish anyone," he said.

The minister said that the Punjab government was moving forward to adopt the policy of zero tolerance towards such incidents while a high level inquiry committee had been constituted, to impartially investigate the incident. The investigation is ongoing and all facts would come to the fore soon, he added.