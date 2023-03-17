UrduPoint.com

Growing Population Biggest Obstacle For Country's Development: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Growing population biggest obstacle for country's development: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :"Revolutionary measures are needed to prevent population growth because Pakistan can not afford a rapidly growing population." These views were expressed by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri while speaking at an event organized under the title of increasing population and its impact on the future and society. In the event, personalities belonging to different schools of thought also expressed their views.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri expressed concern in her address and said that the population in Pakistan was increasing rapidly and Pakistan could afford this rapid increase.

In terms of the current population, there was a severe shortage of resources in Pakistan and all the citizens of Pakistan were not able to use these resources properly.

The rapidly increasing population was also a big challenge for the government, which had to take special measures to deal with it.

She said that the resources in the country were and the government needed to use all the options to educate the people about the continuous increase in population and there are negative effects on social life, which affects the whole family.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said in her statement that the world's population had exceeded 8 billion in her message.

Countries around the world are prioritizing their respective populations according to their available resources.

According to the data, Pakistan is the 33rd largest country in the world in terms of area, while Pakistan is the fifth largest country in the world in terms of population, which causes major problems because the problems are more than the resources, which is the reason for the continuously growing population, she said.

She said that increasing population was a big threat to health, employment, education, climate change and depleting water reserves and national security.

She further said that people should be informed about the importance of reducing the population growth rate and there was a need to create awareness and for this all schools of thought have to play their role in which our religious leaders and media could play a very important role. A stable economy and a sustainable social life could be ensured.

