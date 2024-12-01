Growing Population Challenges Discussed
Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) An interactive session organized by the District Population Welfare department brought together journalists and columnists to discuss the challenges posed by the country’s rapidly growing population. The event emphasized
the critical role of the media in spreading awareness about population control.
Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner (HR) Muhammad Hussain highlighted that the growing population hinders national development and stressed the need for balancing resources with population
demands. "No society could make progress without understanding the importance of managing population
growth responsibly," he stated.
District Population Welfare Officer Tariq Sukhera briefed the attendees on the objectives of the session, emphasizing the media's power in influencing public opinion. "Journalists play a pivotal role in delivering
the Population Welfare department’s message to every household," Sukhera said.
He encouraged journalists
to use their columns and social media platforms to raise awareness about the issue.
Dr Riaz Hussain, District Health Officer, underlined the collaboration between the Health and Population
Welfare departments in addressing population-related challenges. "Our joint efforts aim to provide necessary services and create awareness among the public about the impacts of rapid population growth," he remarked.
Sheikh Merajuddin, President Lodhran Press Club, assured full support from the journalist community in amplifying the department’s initiatives. Other notable participants included Imran Rehan, General Secretary Press Club,
Mirza Rajab Ali, Rana Asif and several other distinguished journalists.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani food exporters extend Malaysian visit amid positive response1 minute ago
-
'FDI in corporate farming vital for food security'1 minute ago
-
Diversification vital for growth: Iftikhar Malik2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani hand-carved furniture: a global symbol of elegance, craftsmanship2 minutes ago
-
PU IAS organizes 10th graduation ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Maa Boli Punjabi poetry forum set up2 minutes ago
-
President grieved over demise of former MNA Syed Ali Hassan Gilani in road accident12 minutes ago
-
PM condoles death of former MNA Syed Ali Hassan Gilani12 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar inaugurates Charity Bazaar at Foreign Office1 hour ago
-
Shaza Fatima Khawaja pledges to revamp Internet infrastructure1 hour ago
-
Agriculture dept achieves surplus wheat sowing in Lodhran dist1 hour ago
-
4498 shopkeepers fined in November2 hours ago