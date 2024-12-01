Open Menu

Growing Population Challenges Discussed

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Growing population challenges discussed

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) An interactive session organized by the District Population Welfare department brought together journalists and columnists to discuss the challenges posed by the country’s rapidly growing population. The event emphasized

the critical role of the media in spreading awareness about population control.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner (HR) Muhammad Hussain highlighted that the growing population hinders national development and stressed the need for balancing resources with population

demands. "No society could make progress without understanding the importance of managing population

growth responsibly," he stated.

District Population Welfare Officer Tariq Sukhera briefed the attendees on the objectives of the session, emphasizing the media's power in influencing public opinion. "Journalists play a pivotal role in delivering

the Population Welfare department’s message to every household," Sukhera said.

He encouraged journalists

to use their columns and social media platforms to raise awareness about the issue.

Dr Riaz Hussain, District Health Officer, underlined the collaboration between the Health and Population

Welfare departments in addressing population-related challenges. "Our joint efforts aim to provide necessary services and create awareness among the public about the impacts of rapid population growth," he remarked.

Sheikh Merajuddin, President Lodhran Press Club, assured full support from the journalist community in amplifying the department’s initiatives. Other notable participants included Imran Rehan, General Secretary Press Club,

Mirza Rajab Ali, Rana Asif and several other distinguished journalists.

Related Topics

Population Welfare Social Media Progress Lodhran Media Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan