Growing population challenges discussed

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) An interactive session organized by the District Population Welfare department brought together journalists and columnists to discuss the challenges posed by the country’s rapidly growing population. The event emphasized

the critical role of the media in spreading awareness about population control.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner (HR) Muhammad Hussain highlighted that the growing population hinders national development and stressed the need for balancing resources with population

demands. "No society could make progress without understanding the importance of managing population

growth responsibly," he stated.

District Population Welfare Officer Tariq Sukhera briefed the attendees on the objectives of the session, emphasizing the media's power in influencing public opinion. "Journalists play a pivotal role in delivering

the Population Welfare department’s message to every household," Sukhera said.

He encouraged journalists

to use their columns and social media platforms to raise awareness about the issue.

Dr Riaz Hussain, District Health Officer, underlined the collaboration between the Health and Population

Welfare departments in addressing population-related challenges. "Our joint efforts aim to provide necessary services and create awareness among the public about the impacts of rapid population growth," he remarked.

Sheikh Merajuddin, President Lodhran Press Club, assured full support from the journalist community in amplifying the department’s initiatives. Other notable participants included Imran Rehan, General Secretary Press Club,

Mirza Rajab Ali, Rana Asif and several other distinguished journalists.