Growing tourism speaks of durable peace in Swat: Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has said that the presence of domestic and foreign tourists in terrorist affected Swat was the result of durable peace and best policies of the incumbent government.

Talking to the media during his visit to Mingora City, the CM's aide said that due to tourism friendly policies of the government tourists from the whole country were moving to Swat and heralding the message of peaceful environment in Swat around the world.

The special assistant said that there was a time when people were hesitant tom come to Swat and terrorism was reining the area, but today he said that both domestic and foreign tourists were visiting it without any fear or threat and people were living peaceful life. He said that the credit of the peaceful environment in Swat goes to the incumbent government.

Barrister Saif said that the best policies of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has turned Swat a center of tourists and winter tourism was also promoted.

He said that the arrival of millions of tourists has unveiled the potential of tourism in Swat to the whole world.

He said"The present government is making all out steps for promotion of tourism, saying the discovery of new tourist spots and construction of access roads to them have put the area on the track of progress and development." The Special Assistant said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved the Concession Agreement for construction of the Phase-II of Swat Motorway.

The completion of the scheme, he said would turn the whole Malakand division including Swat as a hub of tourism and the locals would get employment opportunities.

He said"The people of Swat have rendered matchless sacrifices in the war of national salvation and today they are receiving its fruit and the fate of Swat is changing."