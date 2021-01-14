UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Growing Typhoid Cases Alarming: Expert

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Growing Typhoid cases alarming: Expert

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Growing typhoid cases in Kids are alarming which result in thousands of death annually, said child specialist Dr Imran Iqbal here on Thursday.

He said this on second day of a six-day typhoid training for MOs and private practitioners at District Health Development Centre (DHDC).

He stated that the government was launching a two week anti Typhoid campaign with help of UNICEF from February 1 next year in the district to control the growing cases wherein kids from nine months to 15 months will be vaccinated.

Exactly 30 medics will be imparted training on daily basis for creating awareness among masses about the importance of the vaccination.

Over one million kids of 56 Urban Union Councils of the district will be injected vaccine including Shujabad, Jalalpur and Qadirpur Raan.

As many as 82 teams will vaccinate it at fixed points while 561 will work in field.

Speaking on the orientation session Programme Director DHDC Dr Zeeshan Haider informed that thousands of kids fell prey to Typhoid fever annually as it was a fatal disease.

He stated that the government was going to launch the drive with help of UNICEF to refrain kids from the ailment, adding that it will be launched in 12 districts of Punjab from Feb 1.

Related Topics

Punjab Shujabad February From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

44 seconds ago

Dubai Economy inspections find 15 violations of CO ..

50 seconds ago

UAE, Japan to cooperate on fuel ammonia, carbon re ..

31 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operations commence tomorrow

46 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

1 hour ago

RAK Crown Prince receives ministers of economy, en ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.