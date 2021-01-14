Growing Typhoid cases alarming: Expert

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Growing typhoid cases in Kids are alarming which result in thousands of death annually, said child specialist Dr Imran Iqbal here on Thursday.

He said this on second day of a six-day typhoid training for MOs and private practitioners at District Health Development Centre (DHDC).

He stated that the government was launching a two week anti Typhoid campaign with help of UNICEF from February 1 next year in the district to control the growing cases wherein kids from nine months to 15 months will be vaccinated.

Exactly 30 medics will be imparted training on daily basis for creating awareness among masses about the importance of the vaccination.

Over one million kids of 56 Urban Union Councils of the district will be injected vaccine including Shujabad, Jalalpur and Qadirpur Raan.

As many as 82 teams will vaccinate it at fixed points while 561 will work in field.

Speaking on the orientation session Programme Director DHDC Dr Zeeshan Haider informed that thousands of kids fell prey to Typhoid fever annually as it was a fatal disease.

He stated that the government was going to launch the drive with help of UNICEF to refrain kids from the ailment, adding that it will be launched in 12 districts of Punjab from Feb 1.