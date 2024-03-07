Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2024) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan says the growing visibility and outstanding performance of Pakistani-Americans in all walks of life reflects the huge potential of our people.

It is also indicative of the deepening bonds between Pakistan and the United States.

Addressing a large gathering of Police officers and the members of Pakistani diaspora who have gathered at NYPD headquarters to celebrate “Pakistan Heritage and Resolution Month” being organized by New York Police Department.

The event was attended among others by Mayor New York City Eric L. Adams, First Deputy Commissioner Tania O. Kinsella, Chief of NYPD Jeffrey B. Maddrey, US District Judge of New Jersey Zahid Qureshi, Consul General of Pakistan in New York Aamer Ahmed Atozai and other senior officials.

Ambassador Masood Khan inaugurated the event as the Chief Guest in jam-packed hall of over six hundred attendees.

This is for the first time in the history of NYPD that such a ceremony has been organized at the headquarters of the world’s largest Police department by Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society and Pakistan’s Consulate in New York to commemorate Pakistan’s heritage and to pay tribute to the contributions of Pakistani officers serving the department.

Ambassador Masood Khan lauded PALS for its contributions towards strengthening ties between Pakistani-American youth and law enforcement agencies in USA. He said we are proud of our sons and daughters who are serving the community and fostering a spirit of inclusivity, diversity and understanding between our communities.

The Ambassador said that the holding of ‘Pakistan’s Heritage & Resolution Month’ on the eve of ‘Pakistan Day’ carried a special significance and reflected the strength of decades-long Pak-US ties.

He said one million strong Pakistani American community is the most abiding link between Pakistan and the United States.

In his speech, Mayor Adams paid a glowing tribute to the contributions of Pakistani officers of NYPD who are serving the community with dedication, commitment and professional zeal. He assured his continued support to Pakistani community in their efforts to excel in all walks of life.

First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella acknowledges PALS and said your humanitarian efforts go beyond the badge and strengthen the bonds within our communities.

Chief of Department Jeffrey B. Maddrey in his remarks appreciated the cooperation of Pakistani diaspora in maintaining law and order and wished the community happy and safe Ramdhan.

United States District Judge of New Jersey Zahid Qureshi highlighted the opportunities for Pakistani youth and professionals to excel in merit-based US society.

Pakistan’s Consul General Aamer Ahmed Atozai said historic event signified the enduring bonds of collaboration and friendship between the NYPD and Pakistan. He said the dedication, professionalism, and commitment to upholding the values of justice and safety are truly commendable, and they serve as shining examples of the strength and resilience of our community.

The Ambassador also gave away awards to various officers for their outstanding performance. He expressed his best wishes for NYPD and the entire team of PALS in their personal and professional lives. He said the contributions of over 600 Police officers of Pakistani descent in NYPD and around 1000 police personnel across the United States is a matter of great pride for Pakistan and our community.