Growing Women Hosts Flood Relief Fundraiser, Announces New Initiatives
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Growing Women, organized a flood relief fund raising programme at the National library, Islamabad, on Tuesday with the theme “Unite for Peace and Progress.”
The event brought together political leaders, business representatives, and civil society members to support flood-affected communities.
Speaking on the occasion, Growing Woman Founder Romana Chaudhry announced the establishment of incubation centres in Islamabad, Lahore, and Gujrat to strengthen women’s entrepreneurship and self-reliance.
She also unveiled plans for a Youth Summit and upcoming programmes on rights advocacy and legal assistance.
“We want to create platforms that empower women and help them contribute effectively to society,” Chaudhry said.
The event was attended by MNA Dr. Ahista Khan (PML-N), Dr. Afshan Malik, Advisor to the President of FPCCI, Romana Kakar of BISP (representing Robina Khalid), Falak Anjum of RCCI, and Waheed Raja, Vice Chairman of the National Peace Council Pakistan.
Speakers praised Growing Women for combining humanitarian action with women’s empowerment and stressed the importance of collective efforts in building an inclusive society.
Recent Stories
UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for Palestinians
Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming World Athletics Championship 2025
PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilateral ties
T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today at Sharjah Cric ..
Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan
Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry
Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket
TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..
Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police bust gambling den, nine arrested with cash and equipment42 seconds ago
-
Governor expresses sorrow on death of Asif Khan Sanjrani44 seconds ago
-
Health Department issues advisory to prevent spread of Conjunctivitis45 seconds ago
-
Growing Women hosts flood relief fundraiser, announces new initiatives46 seconds ago
-
Flight operations fully restored at Sialkot airport47 seconds ago
-
DC distributes food, relief items among flood victims48 seconds ago
-
CM condoles death50 seconds ago
-
Camps set up in Rawalpindi to support flood victims51 seconds ago
-
Commissioner reviews flood situation11 minutes ago
-
DC Barkhan urges parents to cooperate with polio teams for making drive successful11 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Nullah Aik21 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, President Putin share desire to bolster Pak-Russia bilateral cooperation21 minutes ago