Growing Women hosts flood relief fundraiser, announces new initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Growing Women, organized a flood relief fund raising programme at the National library, Islamabad, on Tuesday with the theme “Unite for Peace and Progress.”

The event brought together political leaders, business representatives, and civil society members to support flood-affected communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Growing Woman Founder Romana Chaudhry announced the establishment of incubation centres in Islamabad, Lahore, and Gujrat to strengthen women’s entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

She also unveiled plans for a Youth Summit and upcoming programmes on rights advocacy and legal assistance.

“We want to create platforms that empower women and help them contribute effectively to society,” Chaudhry said.

The event was attended by MNA Dr. Ahista Khan (PML-N), Dr. Afshan Malik, Advisor to the President of FPCCI, Romana Kakar of BISP (representing Robina Khalid), Falak Anjum of RCCI, and Waheed Raja, Vice Chairman of the National Peace Council Pakistan.

Speakers praised Growing Women for combining humanitarian action with women’s empowerment and stressed the importance of collective efforts in building an inclusive society.