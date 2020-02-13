Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar on Thursday said provincial government was paying special attention on all backward district of province to develop them for welfare of public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar on Thursday said provincial government was paying special attention on all backward district of province to develop them for welfare of public.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegation of Harnai, Zairat and Sanjawi called on him at his office said a press release issued here.

The Minister for WASA Noor Muhammad said hefty funds had been included in provincial public sector development program (PSDP) for construction of Harnai National Highways to provide them transportation facilities, saying that pavement of roads also help improvement of economic opportunities in the area.

He said problem of Harnai Grad Station would be solved soon and in this regard, Chief Minister Balochistan would contact with Federal government to upgrade Harnai Grad Station for interest of the area.

Dummar blamed that past government had expended billion of rupees in the name development processes and still public was deprived from pavement of roads, education, healthcare, electric and other necessary facilities in respective areas in Harani, Zirarat and other areas.

He said he was striving to fulfill promises which was done with public during general election, saying people have a lot of expectation on incumbent provincial government for addressing their problems, adding it was top priority of our to address matters of public at their doorsteps.

"Plan is being made for development of respective areas accordance of public need", he said adding in this context, provincial government was being focused on collective issues including health, education, communications, supply of water for interest of masses in province.

He said monitoring and timely completion of development projects were essential but we were endeavoring to complete ongoing growth projects at stipulated time so that people could take advantage after conclusion of schemes in the areas.