Growth oriented budget to help run industrial sector, create job opportunities: Omar

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan Friday said that growth oriented budget announced by the finance minister would help run industrial sector and create vast job opportunities for the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan Friday said that growth oriented budget announced by the finance minister would help run industrial sector and create vast job opportunities for the masses.

Talking to ptv, he said "we are imparting technical training to a large number of young people to provide them honorable earning opportunities." The development budget amounting to Rs 900 billion would speed up progress in every sector besides alleviate poverty, he added.

He said Rs 10 billion allocated for Kamyab Jawan program, adding that Rs 97 billion was allocated for construction of dams which would help to meet needs of agriculture and energy.

Replying to a question about expensive agreements made by last regime in power sector, he said the ruling party has saved billions after renegotiating with independent power producers (IPPs).

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said, was spending a huge amount on transmission lines, grid stations, and feeders to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the consumers.