Growth promoters in broiler chicken pose serious health risks to consumers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The widespread use of antibiotics, chemicals, and steroids to accelerate growth in broiler chicken had raised alarming concerns about the health and well-being of consumers.

Medical experts had sounded the alarm on the excessive use of these substances in broiler chicken,leading to a surge in antibiotic-resistant bacteria, hormone-related disorders, and other health problems among consumers.

A prominent public health expert Dr Afzal Khan said the use of sulphonamides as growth promoters in poultry feed had been linked to a plethora of devastating health consequences including respiratory and gastrointestinal infection,sudden heart failure and tumour growth.

He said 90% of broiler chicken today contains antibiotics, chemicals,steroids and these substances are administered to promote rapid growth and prevent disease in chickens, sparking concerns about the potential health risks to humans.

He advised that if necessary to eat chicken cook it to a temperature of at least 165° F , sulphonamides can be reduced below by cooking at high temperature and put the raw or cooked chicken away into the fridge immediately if you are not consuming it.

He emphasizes the importance of choosing organic or free-range poultry chicken to minimize the risk of health issues associated with conventional poultry farming practices.

Dr Owais Rana another nutritionist said the impact of these substances on human health is multifaceted and antibiotic-resistant bacteria can lead to life-threatening infections, while hormone-related disorders can cause reproductive problems and cancer.

He advised to take precautions when purchasing poultry products adding that buy from reputable sources, check for certifications, and ensure proper handling and cooking of these products.