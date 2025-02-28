Open Menu

Growth Promoters In Broiler Chicken Pose Serious Health Risks To Consumers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Growth promoters in broiler chicken pose serious health risks to consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The widespread use of antibiotics, chemicals, and steroids to accelerate growth in broiler chicken had raised alarming concerns about the health and well-being of consumers.

Medical experts had sounded the alarm on the excessive use of these substances in broiler chicken,leading to a surge in antibiotic-resistant bacteria, hormone-related disorders, and other health problems among consumers.

A prominent public health expert Dr Afzal Khan said the use of sulphonamides as growth promoters in poultry feed had been linked to a plethora of devastating health consequences including respiratory and gastrointestinal infection,sudden heart failure and tumour growth.

He said 90% of broiler chicken today contains antibiotics, chemicals,steroids and these substances are administered to promote rapid growth and prevent disease in chickens, sparking concerns about the potential health risks to humans.

He advised that if necessary to eat chicken cook it to a temperature of at least 165° F , sulphonamides can be reduced below by cooking at high temperature and put the raw or cooked chicken away into the fridge immediately if you are not consuming it.

He emphasizes the importance of choosing organic or free-range poultry chicken to minimize the risk of health issues associated with conventional poultry farming practices.

Dr Owais Rana another nutritionist said the impact of these substances on human health is multifaceted and antibiotic-resistant bacteria can lead to life-threatening infections, while hormone-related disorders can cause reproductive problems and cancer.

He advised to take precautions when purchasing poultry products adding that buy from reputable sources, check for certifications, and ensure proper handling and cooking of these products.

Recent Stories

ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition pr ..

ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme

26 minutes ago
 24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola i ..

24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan

53 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain

56 minutes ago
 Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah ..

Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed

56 minutes ago
 Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas su ..

Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time

1 hour ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..

1 hour ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money wi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..

1 hour ago
 ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kon ..

ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong

1 hour ago
 UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce su ..

UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..

1 hour ago
 Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs t ..

Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..

1 hour ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Ho ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan

2 hours ago
 World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Rama ..

World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan