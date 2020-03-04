Growth rate in textile sector increasing: Razak Dawood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Despite economic challenges confronted by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, the textile sector of Pakistan was showing a remarkable progress for the last two months.

These views were expressed by Adviser on Commerce,Textile, Industry & Production, Abdul Razak Dawood while talking to a private tv channel.

Thirteen percent increase in the Textile sector was a sign of victory for the traders and exporters community, he said.

He further stated that the government was trying to facilitate the textile sector with affordable gas and electricity prices. The government was taking decisions to resolve the genuine issues of the exporters community, he added.

About foreign investors, he said international companies had started exploring business opportunities in Pakistan.

The government, he said was also taking keen interest in the export of information technology and softwares.

To a question about high interest rate and difficulties faced by the industrial sector, Abdul Razak Dawood said in the next week, suggestions would be forwarded to the participants of the meeting going to mull over monitoring policy issues.

He hoped that matters relating to mark up rates would be considered for speeding up the industrialization in the country.