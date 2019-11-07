Growth rate to move up, CAD plummeting: Hamad Azhar

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Economic Affairs, Hamad Azhar on Wednesday said that present government was taking all out measures to gear up the growth rate.

The current account deficit (CAD) had been reduced remarkably due to better policies of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

The PTI government after coming into power had to face challenges in the economic sector, he said.

The issue of current account deficit was created by last government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, he stated.

In reply to a question about stock exchange, the minister said the Currency market was stable in the country.

He admitted that there were challenges in some sectors. He assured that the difficulties would be removed with the passage of time.

About so called Azadi March launched by Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, he said that Opposition parties did not come out for hike in prices or inflation, adding that the reason behind the march was something else.