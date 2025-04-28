GRSB-UAF Okays Quran Course For Degree Programs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Graduate Studies Research board (GSRB), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), has recommended two credit-hour compulsory course titled ‘Understanding of Holy Quran’ for all undergraduate and postgraduate programs for Muslim students and course titled ‘Ethics’ for non-Muslims in lines with Higher Education Commission decision.
A UAF spokesman said here on Monday that GSRB-UAF also recommended revised national fee refund policy of HEC and initiation of MS Computer Sciences Course. The recommendation will be presented before Academic Council and Syndicate for final approval, he added.
UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali chaired the GSRB-UAF meeting online while Director Graduate Studies Dr Khalid Bashir presented the agenda. Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that increasing intolerance and deteriorating social fabrics were provoking challenges for the society. In this connection, it is imperative to inculcate the golden principals of Quran and Sunnah in the people that would not only ensure success in this world but hereafter also.
Talking about agrarian issues, he urged the researchers to come up with problem-solving research work meant for ensuring food security and make the agriculture a profitable profession.
He said that the sector was in the grip of different problems including low productivity, deteriorating soil health, water scarcity, ever-increasing population, lack of modern implements and others. If the issues were not addressed on priority basis, it would aggravate the food insecurity, he added.
He also directed the teaching community to hone the entrepreneurship skills of the students that would make them job provider rather than job seekers. The university was making all-out efforts to produce skilled manpower, he added.
Dr Khalid Bashir said that the university was ensuring quality education, tangible researches, innovation and critical thinking for a bright future.
The foolproof arrangements were also being ensured to facilitate the students and staff at the university campus, he added. UAF Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri, deans and directors also attended the meeting.
