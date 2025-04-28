Open Menu

GRSB-UAF Okays Quran Course For Degree Programs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM

GRSB-UAF okays Quran course for degree programs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Graduate Studies Research board (GSRB), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), has recommended two credit-hour compulsory course titled ‘Understanding of Holy Quran’ for all undergraduate and postgraduate programs for Muslim students and course titled ‘Ethics’ for non-Muslims in lines with Higher Education Commission decision.

A UAF spokesman said here on Monday that GSRB-UAF also recommended revised national fee refund policy of HEC and initiation of MS Computer Sciences Course. The recommendation will be presented before Academic Council and Syndicate for final approval, he added.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali chaired the GSRB-UAF meeting online while Director Graduate Studies Dr Khalid Bashir presented the agenda. Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that increasing intolerance and deteriorating social fabrics were provoking challenges for the society. In this connection, it is imperative to inculcate the golden principals of Quran and Sunnah in the people that would not only ensure success in this world but hereafter also.

Talking about agrarian issues, he urged the researchers to come up with problem-solving research work meant for ensuring food security and make the agriculture a profitable profession.

He said that the sector was in the grip of different problems including low productivity, deteriorating soil health, water scarcity, ever-increasing population, lack of modern implements and others. If the issues were not addressed on priority basis, it would aggravate the food insecurity, he added.

He also directed the teaching community to hone the entrepreneurship skills of the students that would make them job provider rather than job seekers. The university was making all-out efforts to produce skilled manpower, he added.

Dr Khalid Bashir said that the university was ensuring quality education, tangible researches, innovation and critical thinking for a bright future.

The foolproof arrangements were also being ensured to facilitate the students and staff at the university campus, he added. UAF Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri, deans and directors also attended the meeting.

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National ..

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award

3 hours ago
 Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain f ..

Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses

3 hours ago
 Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lah ..

Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail

3 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today

4 hours ago
 Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours abou ..

Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..

4 hours ago
 Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

5 hours ago
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in B ..

TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..

5 hours ago
 PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatw ..

PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan