GRSC-IoBM Hosts Seminar On Future Of Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Global and Regional Studies Center - the Institute of business Management (IoBM) hosted a seminar on "Understanding Political Developments in Bangladesh and the Future of Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations" here on Tuesday.
The event brought together national experts in international relations who shared in-depth discussions on Bangladesh's evolving political landscape and its impact on relations with Pakistan, said a statement.
Chairperson, Pakistan Institute of International Affairs Dr. Masuma Hasan, Executive Director, Center for International Strategic Studies Qazi Khalilullah, Dean, Faculty of Architecture and Sciences at NED University Professor Noman Ahmed, Advisor to the Sindh Ombudsman Rafiuzzaman Siddiqui, and Head of the International Relations Department at Karachi University Dr. Nausheen Wasi were among the panelists.
In his address, President IoBM, Talib Karim emphasized the importance of Pakistan repairing its relationships with regional neighbors. He commended G. R. Baluch for choosing a timely and relevant topic, noting that it provided valuable lessons for the participants.
Dr. Masuma noted that the future of Pakistan-Bangladesh relations will largely hinge on Bangladesh’s ability to achieve political stability.
During his speech, Qazi Khalilullah reviewed the evolution of India-Bangladesh relations, highlighting key agreements, and their role in strengthening economic collaboration and regional stability, with a focus on the future of SAARC.
The seminar concluded with an engaging question and answer session, providing participants with an opportunity to interact further with the panelists and explore the topics discussed.
Recent Stories
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PAL bids farewell to retired colleagues4 minutes ago
-
Shafay Hussain attends PIEDMC board meeting4 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs meeting to review arrangements for celebrating defence day4 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to combat crimes4 minutes ago
-
Lahore receives moderate rain4 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 484 power pilferers in 24 hours5 minutes ago
-
Milk Business: A key to alleviating poverty in rural areas of Pakistan14 minutes ago
-
Businessman Forum electioneering campaign gains impetus ahead of SCCI election15 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed around FBISE examination centers in Abbottabad24 minutes ago
-
PPP Senator Qurat-ul-Ain Marri visits Sanghar to review post-rain situation25 minutes ago
-
Parliament committed to building consensus for tackling collective challenges like energy crisis: Ay ..35 minutes ago
-
Qamar honey trap case: Two main accused remanded into police custody44 minutes ago