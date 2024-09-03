GRSC-IoBM hosts seminar on future of Pakistan-Bangladesh relations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Global and Regional Studies Center - the Institute of business Management (IoBM) hosted a seminar on "Understanding Political Developments in Bangladesh and the Future of Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations" here on Tuesday.

The event brought together national experts in international relations who shared in-depth discussions on Bangladesh's evolving political landscape and its impact on relations with Pakistan, said a statement.

Chairperson, Pakistan Institute of International Affairs Dr. Masuma Hasan, Executive Director, Center for International Strategic Studies Qazi Khalilullah, Dean, Faculty of Architecture and Sciences at NED University Professor Noman Ahmed, Advisor to the Sindh Ombudsman Rafiuzzaman Siddiqui, and Head of the International Relations Department at Karachi University Dr. Nausheen Wasi were among the panelists.

In his address, President IoBM, Talib Karim emphasized the importance of Pakistan repairing its relationships with regional neighbors. He commended G. R. Baluch for choosing a timely and relevant topic, noting that it provided valuable lessons for the participants.

Dr. Masuma noted that the future of Pakistan-Bangladesh relations will largely hinge on Bangladesh’s ability to achieve political stability.

During his speech, Qazi Khalilullah reviewed the evolution of India-Bangladesh relations, highlighting key agreements, and their role in strengthening economic collaboration and regional stability, with a focus on the future of SAARC.

The seminar concluded with an engaging question and answer session, providing participants with an opportunity to interact further with the panelists and explore the topics discussed.