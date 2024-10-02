GS Grain Market Chairs Meeting Regarding Prevention Of Crime
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 11:48 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The General Secretary (GS) grain market Jalaludin chaired a meeting regarding prevention of crime in the limits of Market Police station which was attended by the Managers of all banks.
According to a police spokesman, General Secretary grain market, SHO market police station Inspector Muhammad Aslam Abro and all Managers devised a strategy with consensus and visited all banks.
They inspected all CCTV cameras and reviewed measures taken for ensuring security which proved result oriented.
Grain Market was the commercial Hub of Hyderabad where traders not only from Hyderabad but other cities also visit on a daily basis while over 30 Banks were situated where traders deposit their cash.
Grain Market union, police and Banks administration mutually prepared a comprehensive strategy to combat crime and robbery cases in future.
