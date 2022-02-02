GS PPP Shangla, others join PTI during meeting with CM

General Secretary Pakistan Peoples' Party, Shangla, Fawad Ali on Wednesday met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and announced his decision to join Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) along with his friends and supporters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :General Secretary Pakistan Peoples' Party, Shangla, Fawad Ali on Wednesday met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and announced his decision to join Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) along with his friends and supporters.

The Chief Minister welcomed and congratulated the new entrants to PTI fold and presented party caps and mufflers to them. Provincial Minister, Shaukat Yousafzai was also present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister while welcoming the new entrants to the party said their joining would further strengthen the party in the province. He said the caravan of PTI was expanding with each passing day as people have complete confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said joining of PTI by the workers of other political parties was a testimony to the fact that people have total confidence in the people-oriented policies of the incumbent government.