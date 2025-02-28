Open Menu

GSCWU Bahawalpur Holds Third Convocation, Awards Degrees To 3,988 Graduates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM

GSCWU Bahawalpur holds third convocation, awards degrees to 3,988 graduates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The third convocation of Government Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur was held on Friday at the university campus, with former Punjab Governor Mian Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman as the chief guest.

Degrees were awarded to 3,988 graduates across various programmes, including 1,591 BS students, 2,394 MA, MSc, and MCS graduates, 11 MS scholars, and three PhD recipients. A total of 84 students received gold medals, while another 84 were awarded silver medals for academic excellence.

Addressing the convocation, Baligh-ur-Rehman congratulated Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shazia Anjum and her team for successfully organising the event. He praised GSCWU as a prestigious institution reflecting the legacy of the Nawab of Bahawalpur. Encouraging graduates to embrace humility, hard work, honesty, and patriotism, he stressed their role in national progress. He also announced plans to request Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the immediate handover of the university’s 125-acre new campus and the resolution of other key issues.

In her presidential address, Vice Chancellor Dr Shazia Anjum congratulated the graduates, their teachers, and parents. She reaffirmed the university’s commitment to excellence in academics, research, and extracurricular activities, preparing students for leadership in various fields. She highlighted the institution’s dedication to equipping students with the skills needed for success beyond the classroom.

Dr. Anjum also presented a commemorative souvenir to the chief guest. The event was attended by Punjab Assembly Member and Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Rana Muhammad Tariq Khan, Vice Chancellors Dr Saeed Ahmad Buzdar (Thal University of Bhakkar) and Dr Muhammad Ramzan (Emerson University Multan), former parliamentarian Syed Tabish Alveri, and other distinguished guests.

