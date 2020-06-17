GSCWU Syndicate meeting likely on June 18

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The syndicate meeting of Government Sadique College Women University (GSCWU) is likely to be held on June 18 to review all matters concerned.

The university sources said here that all arrangements had been finalized to hold meeting of Syndicate of GSCWU.

"The meeting will review the matter of test and interview of candidates for recruitment against vacant posts on daily wages basis," they said.

The meeting will also review and discuss financial and budget matters of the university. All syndicate members will attend the meeting.