GSE students visited Centre of Excellence Sujawal: SACM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :On the direction of Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh (DEPD) Sadiq Ali Memon, the students and staff of Government Special education and Rehabilitation Centre Jungshahi Road Makli Thatta visited Center of Excellence for Disability Inclusion (Moriro Markaz) District Sujawal.

Arfan Salam Mirwani, Deputy Commissioner Sujawal also visited Centre of Excellence for Disability Inclusion Sujawal, said the statement released here on Friday.

During the visit, the students and staff members of both the institutions mingled and showed keen interest in each other activities.

It was a pleasant visit for the students and staff members of both the institutions and they expressed their hope that such visits would develop confidence among the students and they would be more inter-active, it added.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sujawal Arfan Salam Mirwani also appreciated the activities of the students with disabilities and said that such activities would definitely bring confidence among the students.