UrduPoint.com

GSE Students Visited Centre Of Excellence Sujawal: SACM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 07:30 PM

GSE students visited Centre of Excellence Sujawal: SACM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :On the direction of Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh (DEPD) Sadiq Ali Memon, the students and staff of Government Special education and Rehabilitation Centre Jungshahi Road Makli Thatta visited Center of Excellence for Disability Inclusion (Moriro Markaz) District Sujawal.

Arfan Salam Mirwani, Deputy Commissioner Sujawal also visited Centre of Excellence for Disability Inclusion Sujawal, said the statement released here on Friday.

During the visit, the students and staff members of both the institutions mingled and showed keen interest in each other activities.

It was a pleasant visit for the students and staff members of both the institutions and they expressed their hope that such visits would develop confidence among the students and they would be more inter-active, it added.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sujawal Arfan Salam Mirwani also appreciated the activities of the students with disabilities and said that such activities would definitely bring confidence among the students.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Visit Road Thatta Sujawal Government

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

31 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

2 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

4 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>