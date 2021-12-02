UrduPoint.com

GSIS Organizes Interschool Football Tournament

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:30 AM

GSIS organizes Interschool Football Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Global System of Integrated Studies (GSIS) on Wednesday organized a mega Inter-school Football Tournament at H-8/1, Islamabad.

Ambassador of Republic of Cuba Zéner Caro was the chief guest. Chairman Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education Islamabad, Chairman PIERA and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafaqat were the guests of honor, said a press release issued here.

Officials of Pakistan Sports Board and leading public and media persons were also attended the opening ceremony.

In her welcome address, Principal GSIS, Qurat Tul Ain Ali Rizvi stressed the need for encouraging sports activities for the young boys and girls.

She said that especially during the COVID-19 pandemic period, the young people were facing various mental and physical health issues.

"After the reopening of the school students are once again getting the opportunity to show their skills in the ground.

She thanked the participating schools and their managements for showing enthusiasm and cooperation. She especially thanked the district administration Islamabad for facilitating this event.

In five days tournament, top 20 leading elite school football teams both boys and girls were participating in the tournament from all over the twin citiesThe tournament is under 18, Under 16, Under 14 (Boys) while separate Girls tournament will also be organized in the event.

