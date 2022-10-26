GSK continues to supply Panadol products: Patel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel has said that the pharmaceutical company GSK has continued its manufacturing and supplying of Panadol products in Pakistan.

Talking to the media, the minister denied the media reports regarding the suspension of Panadol products from GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd (GSK) in Pakistan.

"We want to facilitate the pharmaceutical industry in the country and the pricing issue of medicine concerned is being discussed with the relevant quarters." He said that a meeting was held in this regard to discuss various aspects. "The incumbent government will take a decision keeping in view the difficulties of the general public." Meanwhile, pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd also said that GSK has continued to manufacture and supply Panadol products and made it clear that the company has not stopped its production of Panadol products as reported in some sections of the media.

"We have been an integral part of the health sector for many years and contributing to the economic growth and stability of Pakistan with our products and local manufacturing footprint", the GSK representative said in a company's press release.

He expressed the hope that the ministry will address their genuine issues including rationalized pricing to ensure delivering better healthcare services to Pakistanis.

An official of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) said that despite challenges, the pharma company has continued the production of Panadol products for patients.