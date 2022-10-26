UrduPoint.com

GSK Continues To Supply Panadol Products: Patel

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

GSK continues to supply Panadol products: Patel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel has said that the pharmaceutical company GSK has continued its manufacturing and supplying of Panadol products in Pakistan.

Talking to the media, the minister denied the media reports regarding the suspension of Panadol products from GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd (GSK) in Pakistan.

"We want to facilitate the pharmaceutical industry in the country and the pricing issue of medicine concerned is being discussed with the relevant quarters." He said that a meeting was held in this regard to discuss various aspects. "The incumbent government will take a decision keeping in view the difficulties of the general public." Meanwhile, pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd also said that GSK has continued to manufacture and supply Panadol products and made it clear that the company has not stopped its production of Panadol products as reported in some sections of the media.

"We have been an integral part of the health sector for many years and contributing to the economic growth and stability of Pakistan with our products and local manufacturing footprint", the GSK representative said in a company's press release.

He expressed the hope that the ministry will address their genuine issues including rationalized pricing to ensure delivering better healthcare services to Pakistanis.

An official of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) said that despite challenges, the pharma company has continued the production of Panadol products for patients.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Media From Government Industry GlaxoSmithKline (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan ove ..

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan over alleged domestic violence

37 minutes ago
 Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

2 hours ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

3 hours ago
 Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.