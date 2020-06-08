GSMA Launches Report "Pakistan Progressing Towards A Fully-fledged Digital Economy"

The government and mobile industry leaders, the GSMA Monday jointly launched a report, "Pakistan, Progressing towards a Digital Economy" outlining the importance of the mobile sector to realizing the country's Digital Pakistan vision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The government and mobile industry leaders, the GSMA Monday jointly launched a report, "Pakistan, Progressing towards a Digital Economy" outlining the importance of the mobile sector to realizing the country's Digital Pakistan vision.

Highlighting the industry's vital contribution to the health and development of the economy, the report showed how the mobile industry was redefining the way individuals, businesses and state bodies function and interact.

The event, held at the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, discussed how Pakistan could advance digital and economic inclusion through mobile, said a news release.

"The GSMA congratulates the digital leadership and foresight of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, for the successful collaboration with our industry during the COVID19 pandemic," said Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, GSMA.

This demonstrates mobile's potential, to unlock digital transformation for millions of Pakistanis, as well as drive social and economic growth for the country. Additionally, it is critical to achieve Pakistan's Digital Vision, of a prosperous and innovative digital economy, that the fundamentals of inclusive mobile broadband and a sustainable mobile sector are established, he added.

On the occasion, Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said, "The government, in tandem with the private sector and the wider mobile ecosystem, must work together collaboratively to deliver the promise of a Digital Pakistan.

The mobile industry is an important partner to deliver transformational change in the digital era and ensure that we bridge the digital divide." The report revealed that Mobile at the Heart of Pakistan's Digitisation Journey - With decelerating GDP growth, compounded by a rising population, the jobs, taxes and productivity gains generated by the digital ecosystem will be pivotal to supporting the health of Pakistan's economy and society moving forward.

A Market of Potential but an Imperative for Change - Having dedicated efforts to economic stability, prime minister Imran Khan has now committed the government's full attention to the 2017 Digital Pakistan policy which provides the spark and mandate for change. Still, the structural transformation will not be instantaneous.

Policy Key to Fulfilling Digital Objectives - To achieve digital ambitions and unleash the potential of the mobile economy, the leading role of the government must be to broaden access to high-quality mobile broadband networks, affordable services and smartphones. Fair and predictable regimes for spectrum licensing and tax are central to this, to unlock the huge growth potential, investment and societal benefits associated with a better connected, modern Pakistan that ensures no one is left behind.