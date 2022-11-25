UrduPoint.com

Published November 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :A high-level delegation of GSMA Asia Pacific called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque here on Friday.

The delegation comprising Head of Asia Pacific Julian Gorman, head of policy Jean White and Country head Saira Faisal discussed matters regarding IT sector, said a press release issued by Press Information Department (PID).

A brief discussion in the meeting was held about connectivity, digitalization and telecommunication sectors. "GSMA delegation has lauded the gigantic efforts of Minister for IT and Telecommunication in the digitalization sector in Pakistan." Aminul Haque informed that the incumbent government had launched 70 projects with the cost of Rs 65 billion in connectivity sector for under-developed areas and these projects would be completed in the stipulated time.

He appreciated the measures of IT-affiliated institutions such as the Universal Service Fund (USF) regarding connectivity.

He said he was playing an important role to tackle the issues being confronted by Tele-Communication Industry.

Head of Asia Pacific Julian Gorman expressed his commitment to cooperation and collaboration in connectivity, digitalization, and telecommunication sectors with the ministry for further promotion and projection of the sectors. He said Pakistan's Telecommunication, digitalization, and empowerment of women had greatly inspired him.

He concluded that the circumstances of Pakistan were much better as compared to his expectations and also felt delighted in a meeting with IT representatives and different segments of society.

