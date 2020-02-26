UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GSP Demands Rs 6.524 Mln To Advance Coal Exploration, Evaluation Project

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:41 PM

GSP demands Rs 6.524 mln to advance coal exploration, evaluation project

The Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) has demanded funds amounting to Rs 6.524 million in the next Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to advance the coal exploration and evaluation project in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) has demanded funds amounting to Rs 6.524 million in the next Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to advance the coal exploration and evaluation project in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan province.

"The project investigations would result in proving more than 20 million tons of coal worth over Rs 2000 million at the current market rate," according to an official document available with APP.

Sharing scope of the project, the GSP said the scheme was meant to prove the presence of coal, establish its grade and make a preliminary assessment of reserves through large-scale mapping, exploratory drilling and collection of representatives samples for chemical analysis and petrographic studies in Nosham and Bahlol areas.

While, the collected data would also help in planning a thermal power station in the region and supply coal to steel and cement industries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Market Million

Recent Stories

Data a key pillar to achieve 50-year strategy obje ..

53 seconds ago

German court scraps ban on professional assisted s ..

8 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan unveiled #QuadCameraBatteryKing re ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan Women Cricket Team defeats West Indies’ ..

24 minutes ago

Murray admits he may need further operation

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus concerning but no reason for 'panic': ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.