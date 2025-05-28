GSP Holds Conference On Geological Hazards
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 09:36 PM
The Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP), under the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), successfully organized the International Conference on Geological Hazards on 27–28 May 2025 in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP), under the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), successfully organized the International Conference on Geological Hazards on 27–28 May 2025 in Islamabad.
The event brought together national and international experts to address Pakistan’s seismic and climate-related geological hazards, said a press release.
Director General Dr. Sajjad Ahmad inaugurated the conference, while Deputy Director General/Project Director Adnan Alam Awan outlined the country’s geohazard status and challenges.
Keynote speakers included renowned scientists Dr. Roger Bilham (USA) and Dr. François Jouanne (France), who discussed seismic gaps and GNSS-based tectonic monitoring. Dr. Biham advised to focus on critical seismic risk areas in Pakistan and the experts should proceed for necessary interventions.
UNESCO Pakistan, Agha Khan Agency for Habitat and Pakistan Engineer Council each hosted one technical session during the conference. Experts from different universities across Pakistan participated and presented their research work during the event.
The updated Tectonic Map of Pakistan (2025) was launched at the occasion and Letter of Cooperations were also signed with key stakeholders. Total in nine technical sessions, over 50 national and international presentations covered seismic mapping, GNSS and InSAR monitoring, landslide risks, and disaster mitigation.
The conference participants unanimously agreed on the idea of working together in the field of Geological Hazards and also agreed to initiate necessary interventions to advance the research programme for earthquake and landslides hazard assessment in the country.
Recent Stories
Department of Community Development shares findings from 5th Quality of Life Sur ..
GSP holds conference on geological hazards
No state, govt can smoothly run without public support: President AJK PML-N
Latifa bint Mohammed: ‘We need media that leads content industry with cultural ..
ASI Sudheer laid to rest with full police honours in Abbottabad
Abdullah bin Salem inaugurates Watch & Jewelry Show
Pre-Budget seminar: Experts urge export-driven growth, emergence of an indigenou ..
Dr Tariq Fazal calls 28th May national, historic day in Pakistan's history
UAJK observes Yom-e-Takbeer with national spirit
Plants purify environment, bring rains
Governor Kundi highlights investment potential in mining, green energy sectors i ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi appeals to parents to support po ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GSP holds conference on geological hazards1 minute ago
-
No state, govt can smoothly run without public support: President AJK PML-N1 minute ago
-
ASI Sudheer laid to rest with full police honours in Abbottabad1 minute ago
-
Dr Tariq Fazal calls 28th May national, historic day in Pakistan's history1 minute ago
-
UAJK observes Yom-e-Takbeer with national spirit1 minute ago
-
Plants purify environment, bring rains44 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi highlights investment potential in mining, green energy sectors in KP, Balochistan44 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi appeals to parents to support polio campaign44 minutes ago
-
DC Shaheed Benaziarabad monitors on-going national anti-polio drive44 minutes ago
-
High level delegation visits North Waziristan and Bannu, review security situation47 minutes ago
-
Northern Bypass Cattle Market sees surge in visitors47 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad District administration taken out rally to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer47 minutes ago