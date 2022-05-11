UrduPoint.com

GSSH Complete Services To Be Restored After Technical Survey Completion

Published May 11, 2022

GSSH complete services to be restored after technical survey completion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Complete services will be restored at Govt Shehbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH) after accomplishment of technical survey being carried out by building department owing to explosion incident in April's last week.

An official source of district government told APP that the survey was being conducted to ensure safety of the patients and building in future.

After receiving NOC from Building department hopefully in a week or so, all services at the health facility would be resumed the source said adding that report of forensic audit is also awaited to ascertain an exact cause of the incident.

Rehabilitation cost for the hospital is being calculated which will be forwarded to Punjab Govt for approval and release of funds, the source maintained.

When approached, Medical Superintendent (MS) GSSH, Dr Rao Amjad hoped that Indoor services would be operational within a week while Emergency and Outpatient Dept (OPD), were made functional after a couple of days of the incident.

He maintained that on Tuesday, Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmed chaired rehabilitation meeting saying that dist govt has no funds for this purpose and hospital should use utilize money from Health Council budget.

Dr Amjad explained that building dept had estimated Rs 9 million budget for rehab of the health facility damaged portion and added that they had got less than Rs 6 million estimate from another expert.

He informed that hospital administration would award the contract for rehabilitation itself.

About the laboratory operations, the MS stated that they would take some equipment from Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD) for it whereas rest of it would be purchased from the market.

Regarding forensic report on the incident, he noted that officials concerned told him that it would take over a month to finalize it.

He disclosed that damaged portion had no steel bars to connect with rest of the building which resulted in fall of it with the explosion.

Among others, the rehab meeting was attended by RPO, DC, ACs, PMA representatives and building dept officials.

