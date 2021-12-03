UrduPoint.com

GSSH Launches Endoscopy To Facilitate Patients

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 02:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Govt Shahbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH) also known as District Headqutaers Hospital (DHQ) introduced endoscopy, a procedure used in medicine to look inside the body through an endoscope, to facilitate patients.

First endoscopy of a patient named Naleem admitted at medicine ward of the health facility was carried out on Thursday.

Dr Zulquranian Haider conducted it to diagnosis problem of the patient.

GSSH Medical Superintendent, Dr Rao Amjad said that the service has been launched to facilitate the patients adding that it would extend great relief to them.

He said that staffers of the hospital were performing their duties honestly to serve the humanity.

He informed that he conducts surprise visit to different sections of the hospital to improve the healthcare services.

It merits mention here that endoscopy procedure uses an endoscope to examine the interior of a hollow organ or cavity of the body.

Unlike many other medical imaging techniques, endoscopes are inserted directly into the organ.

