GSTA, IJT Hold Rallies Against Continuous Closure Of Schools In Sindh

Sun 22nd August 2021 | 06:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Government Secondary Teachers Association (GSTA) on Sunday staged a protest rally against continuous closure of educational institutions in Sindh and demanded immediate opening of schools and colleges so that academic activities could be restored.

A rally led by GSTA leaders Mubarak Ali Abassi, Afroz Saeed, Mehmood Ahmed Chohan and others, was taken out from Sindh University's old campus which marched towards Hyderabad Press Club and chanted slogans for immediate opening of schools and other educational institutions.

While holding banners and placards in their hands, teachers and the parents demanded immediate opening of the educational institutes.

The education of the students has been badly affected due to continuous closure of the schools, they said and expressed concern that the Sindh Government had failed to devise a mechanism to provide education to the children during COVID-19 pandemic.

They urged the Sindh Government to vaccinate all education department employees specially teaching staff and ensure immediate opening of the schools so that educational activities could be restored.

Meanwhile, Jamaat Islami's student wing, Islami Jamiat Tulba, Sindh University chapter, also staged protest demonstrations against Sindh Government's decision for keeping schools, colleges and educational institutes closed for further 10 days.

A rally led by Aamir Shumail, Azhar Jhatial, Arfat Lakho and others chanted slogans against closure of the schools.

While criticizing Sindh government's policies, they said due to continuous closure of schools, education of the students was destroyed.

They demanded the opening of all educational institutes with strict implementation of SOPs and to save the future of the children who had suffered a lot during COVID-19 pandemic.

