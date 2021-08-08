GSTA,PTA to launch struggle against corruption in Edu Dept

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The Government Secondary Teachers Association (GSTA) and Primary Teachers Association (PTA) have decided to launch a joint struggle against alleged corruption in the offices of education department at Taluka, District and Regional levels, besides the District Accounts Office.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the office bearers of GSTA and PTA here on Sunday, chaired by Mehmood Ahmed Chohan of the former association and Roshan Ali Mashori of the latter.

The office bearers said they had apprised Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro about their apprehensions during their August 3 meeting but no steps were taken for the safety of the teachers.

They asked the Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah and Secretary Education Khalid Haider Shah to take notice of the alleged corruption.