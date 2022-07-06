UrduPoint.com

GT Road Blockade Near Lala Kala Cattle Market Irks Motorists, Passengers

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2022

GT road blockade near Lala Kala cattle market irks motorists, passengers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The blockade of main GT road near Lala Kala cattle market for the last few days due to unruly traffic caused by trading of sacrificial animals have irked the motorists and passengers here.

Long queues of traffic from Chamkani to Tarnab Peshawar could be seen due to blockage of the left side of GT road owing to standing of trucks, Suzuki, and Qinchi rickshaws waiting for transportation of sacrificial animals from cattle market to villages and towns on occasion of Eidul Azha.

"I am going to Nowshera to shift my wife to hospital. I was trapped in traffic mess on GT road nearly Lala Kala for last one hour due to blockage of GT Road by animals' transport vehicles that added his difficulty," said Riaz Khan, a retired school teacher while talking to APP.

"The scorching heat has doubled my problem," he said, adding it was the responsibility of motorway police and manger of the cattle market to clear the GT Road for traffic.

Like Riaz Khan, hundreds of thousands of people, passengers and government officials were suffering due to blockage of GT road near the cattle market for the last one week.

They urged Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Assistant Commissioners and Motorway Police high up to remote all obstacles including vehicles and ensure sale and purchase of sacrificial animals inside cattle market rather than on GT road to avoid further incontinence.

The roadsides' small cattle markets in adjoining areas were also causing difficulties for passengers due to traffic jams on GT Road. The poor sanitation inside cattle markets have displeased buyers.

