UrduPoint.com

GT Road Blocked Due To Three Protest Demonstrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:10 PM

GT Road blocked due to three protest demonstrations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The motorists and passenger on Monday here suffered after G.T.Road was blocked by protesters near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly as they were demanding arrest of murderer of a Social Worker Mohammad Zada of Sakhakot.

The residents of Skhakot, district Malakand and family members of slain Social Worker gathered in front of KP Assembly with placards and banners carrying slogans regarding arrest of the perpetrators, demanding KP government to bring his killers to justice.

Another protest demonstration was taken by employees of Workers Welfare board led by its Provincial President Younas Marwat and General Secretary Ameenullah Farooqi in favour of their demands while similar protest demo was also staged by Tejori tribe of district Lakki Marwat.

Long queues of traffic created massive jam on G.T.Road and its linked roads that erect students, patients and government employees.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Traffic Lakki Marwat Malakand Family Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan won the T20I series against Bangladesh

Pakistan won the T20I series against Bangladesh

26 minutes ago
 Moscow Against Lebanon Becoming Hostage of Situati ..

Moscow Against Lebanon Becoming Hostage of Situation in Syria - Lavrov

40 seconds ago
 Belarus leader says EU refusing to discuss migrant ..

Belarus leader says EU refusing to discuss migrants

41 seconds ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

43 seconds ago
 Seventh ICASE to be held from December 14-16

Seventh ICASE to be held from December 14-16

45 seconds ago
 Putin to Discuss Ukrainian Issue With His US Count ..

Putin to Discuss Ukrainian Issue With His US Counterpart - Russian Foreign Minis ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.