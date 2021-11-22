GT Road blocked due to three protest demonstrations

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The motorists and passenger on Monday here suffered after G.T.Road was blocked by protesters near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly as they were demanding arrest of murderer of a Social Worker Mohammad Zada of Sakhakot.

The residents of Skhakot, district Malakand and family members of slain Social Worker gathered in front of KP Assembly with placards and banners carrying slogans regarding arrest of the perpetrators, demanding KP government to bring his killers to justice.

Another protest demonstration was taken by employees of Workers Welfare board led by its Provincial President Younas Marwat and General Secretary Ameenullah Farooqi in favour of their demands while similar protest demo was also staged by Tejori tribe of district Lakki Marwat.

Long queues of traffic created massive jam on G.T.Road and its linked roads that erect students, patients and government employees.