GtCCI Delegation Meets DPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A delegation of the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GtCCI) called on District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq at his office to congratulate him on assuming office.

The delegation was led by GtCCI President Muhammad Munir Peshawari, Shaheen Group leader Haji Nasir Mehmood and Founder Group leader Ishfaq Ahmed Razi.

It also comprised former president Ali Ansar Ghuman, Secretary General Muhammad Usman Muzaffar, Executive Member Abbas Butt, Imran Warriach, and Aqif Saeed.

Matters relating to law and order and the safety of the business community were discussed.

