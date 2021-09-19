GTCCI delegation visits Multan chamber

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GTCCI) delegation led by its president Chaudhary Waheed Ud Din paid visit to Multan chamber here on Sunday.

President Multan chamber of commerce and industry (MCCI) Khawaja Salahuddin and senior vice president Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah welcomed the delegation.

Speaking on this occasion, Khawaja Salahuddin said that there was need to work jointly to resolve the industrial and economic related problems.

He said that the government initiatives should be taken in a positive way.

GTCCI president agreed with MCCI president viewpoint and awared them about his chamber's services and issues.

Both the presidents also exchanged souvenir of chambers.

The gifts were also offered to GTCCI members by the MCCI.

On this occasion, ex MCCI president Mian Fazal Elahi Sheikh, ex senior vice president Mian Rashid Iqbal, members executive committee Sheikh Faisal Saeed and secretary general Muhammad Shafiq were also present.