UrduPoint.com

GTCCI Delegation Visits Multan Chamber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

GTCCI delegation visits Multan chamber

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GTCCI) delegation led by its president Chaudhary Waheed Ud Din paid visit to Multan chamber here on Sunday.

President Multan chamber of commerce and industry (MCCI) Khawaja Salahuddin and senior vice president Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah welcomed the delegation.

Speaking on this occasion, Khawaja Salahuddin said that there was need to work jointly to resolve the industrial and economic related problems.

He said that the government initiatives should be taken in a positive way.

GTCCI president agreed with MCCI president viewpoint and awared them about his chamber's services and issues.

Both the presidents also exchanged souvenir of chambers.

The gifts were also offered to GTCCI members by the MCCI.

On this occasion, ex MCCI president Mian Fazal Elahi Sheikh, ex senior vice president Mian Rashid Iqbal, members executive committee Sheikh Faisal Saeed and secretary general Muhammad Shafiq were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Visit Rashid Chamber Sunday Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minis ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minister

6 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social ..

Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social events

1 hour ago
 Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al ..

Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al Sajaa Industrial area

2 hours ago
 33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 p ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 photography prize

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.