Open Menu

GtCCI Opens First-ever Women’s Driving Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM

GtCCI opens first-ever women’s driving centre

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GtCCI) has formally inaugurated the women’s enclave driving centre, becoming the first chamber in the country to launch a dedicated initiative aimed at women’s driving education.

The 14-day course includes three days of simulator training, with sessions scheduled daily from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

All practical training will be conducted by female staff, ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for participants. Applicants must submit a copy of their CNIC, a learner’s licence, two passport-sized photographs, and a total fee of Rs. 13,000 — comprising Rs. 3,000 chamber fee and Rs. 10,000 course fee — to secure admission.

The Women’s Enclave is located on the second floor of the GtCCI building on GT Road, Gujrat. For further information, interested individuals may contact 053-3530003.

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run ..

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United

3 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan