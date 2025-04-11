GtCCI opens first-ever women’s driving centre

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GtCCI) has formally inaugurated the women’s enclave driving centre, becoming the first chamber in the country to launch a dedicated initiative aimed at women’s driving education.

The 14-day course includes three days of simulator training, with sessions scheduled daily from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

All practical training will be conducted by female staff, ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for participants. Applicants must submit a copy of their CNIC, a learner’s licence, two passport-sized photographs, and a total fee of Rs. 13,000 — comprising Rs. 3,000 chamber fee and Rs. 10,000 course fee — to secure admission.

The Women’s Enclave is located on the second floor of the GtCCI building on GT Road, Gujrat. For further information, interested individuals may contact 053-3530003.