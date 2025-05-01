GtCCI pays tribute to workers on Labour Day

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GtCCI) paid rich tribute to the nation's workers, acknowledging their dedication and critical role in Pakistan's development.GtCCI President Muhammad Munir Peshawari, along with Senior Vice President Musa Nadeem and Vice President Fahd Rafiq, said that laborers are the backbone of the national economy and deserve full social, economic, and legal protection.

The perseverance, sacrifice, and dignity of our workers are the foundation of sustainable national growth the GtCCI leadership stated.

They emphasized that societies thrive when workers’ rights are upheld and justice is ensured.

The Chamber reaffirmed its commitment to improving the welfare and rights of the labour force, recognizing them as key partners in the country’s progress.