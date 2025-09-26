GtCCI reviews trade, business growth plans

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The 12th executive body meeting of the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GtCCI) was held with President Muhammad Munir Peshawari in the chair.

The session was attended by Group Leader Haji Nasir Mahmood, former presidents, and executive members.

The body approved the previous proceedings and financial accounts. Participants discussed agenda points related to trade development, business growth, and member facilitation.

They appreciated the president’s initiatives and lauded his contributions for strengthening the chamber and supporting the business community.