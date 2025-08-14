Open Menu

GtCCI, Women’s Chamber Host Student Recognition Event

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 01:45 AM

GtCCI, Women’s Chamber host student recognition event

The Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GtCCI), in collaboration with the Gujrat Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GtWCCI), organised an event 'Hamari Pehchan Pakistan (Maarka-e-Haq)', featuring competitions in recitation, speeches, naat, and national songs among school students

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GtCCI), in collaboration with the Gujrat Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GtWCCI), organised an event 'Hamari Pehchan Pakistan (Maarka-e-Haq)', featuring competitions in recitation, speeches, naat, and national songs among school students.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Afzal Hayat Tarar attended the event as the chief guest, along with business leaders Muhammad Munir Peshawari, Haji Nasir Mehmood, Ashfaq Ahmed Razi (Group Leader of Founder Group), and Saima Sarfraz, President of the Gujrat Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

GtCCI Vice President Fahd Rafiq and executive members of both chambers.

Under the guidance of Haji Nasir Mehmood and Ashfaq Ahmed Razi, students with top positions in the Gujranwala board matriculation examinations were honoured. Rubaysha Ashraf, who secured second position in the Board and first in Gujrat, received Rs. 25,000, a certificate, and a medal. Other top achievers were awarded cash prizes ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000, along with certificates and medals.

Recent Stories

Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing s ..

Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project

15 minutes ago
 National Paralympic Committee to participate in Br ..

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..

30 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of ..

UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance

1 hour ago
 UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious aff ..

UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs

1 hour ago
 Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues ..

Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25

1 hour ago
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit ..

Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million

1 hour ago
 Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC perfo ..

Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..

1 hour ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainab ..

Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..

1 hour ago
 Security finalized for Chehlum Processions in Rawa ..

Security finalized for Chehlum Processions in Rawalpindi

11 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Cantt Traders Association hold ceremony ..

Rawalpindi Cantt Traders Association hold ceremony to mark Independence Day

13 seconds ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka-e-Haq - Independence Celebrat ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan