GtCCI, Women’s Chamber host student recognition event

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GtCCI), in collaboration with the Gujrat Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GtWCCI), organised an event 'Hamari Pehchan Pakistan (Maarka-e-Haq)', featuring competitions in recitation, speeches, naat, and national songs among school students.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Afzal Hayat Tarar attended the event as the chief guest, along with business leaders Muhammad Munir Peshawari, Haji Nasir Mehmood, Ashfaq Ahmed Razi (Group Leader of Founder Group), and Saima Sarfraz, President of the Gujrat Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

GtCCI Vice President Fahd Rafiq and executive members of both chambers.

Under the guidance of Haji Nasir Mehmood and Ashfaq Ahmed Razi, students with top positions in the Gujranwala board matriculation examinations were honoured. Rubaysha Ashraf, who secured second position in the Board and first in Gujrat, received Rs. 25,000, a certificate, and a medal. Other top achievers were awarded cash prizes ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000, along with certificates and medals.