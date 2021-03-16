GTF cancels strike after meeting with DG Excise, DIG Traffic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Goods Transport Federation (GTF) on Tuesday announced to cancel its strike call, scheduled from March 16 after successful dialogue with Director General Excise and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic.

The DG Excise, Saqib Saleem and DIG Traffic, Humayun Khan assured the Goods Transport Federation that the Excise Department would shift the commercial goods transport to the warehouse within 24 hours of confiscation besides vehicles with expired route permits would not be fined.

GTF was further assured that a vehicle fined for overloading in one district would not be charged in other districts on the same day and the traffic police would take no action against goods transport during the night hours.

From GTF side the meeting was attended by vice Chairman Haji Ayub, general secretary Sikandar Khan, finance secretary Noor Rehman and secretary information Naseeb Gul.

Director General Excise, Saqib Saleem assured the members of GTF that all their genuine demands would be accepted. The GDF was also ensured that letters would be sent to Excise and Traffic offices on districts level for compliance with the decisions taken during the meeting.

The Goods Transporters Federation thanked the Vice President of FPCCI, Muhammad Zahid Shah, Director General Excise, Saqib Saleem and DIG Traffic Humayun Khan for accepting their demands.