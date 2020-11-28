UrduPoint.com
GTTC To Be Provided It Own Building: MPA

Sat 28th November 2020 | 08:11 PM

GTTC to be provided it own building: MPA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Firdous Rai said that Government Technical Training Center (GTCC) Tandlianwala will be provided its own building soon so that more new courses could be started here as per requirements of local industries of this area.

Visiting the GTTC here on Saturday, she said that Tandlianwala was her hometown and she would try her optimum best for its development.

She said that GTTC was currently functioning in a rented building while its own building will be provided soon. Dairy farming and other industrial programs would be introduced in this center so that youth of the area could get employment immediately for completion of the course, she added.

Highlighting importance of skilled manpower, she said that duration of these courses should be one year so that those who take admission in these courses could not only start their own business successfully but also have no problem in finding job.

She said that GTTC should have its own display center so that the students studying here could demonstrate and sell their products while the center could use display center income for purchasing new and modern machinery for itself.

"I shall visit the center from time to time so that its problems could be resolved immediately", she added.

Engineer Asim Munir Chairman District board TEVTA said that all necessary facilities had been provided in GTTC Tandlianwala while arrangements were also being made to start new courses. Priority would also be given to those courses that were urgently needed by the industries in this area, he added.

District Manager TEVTA Engineer Muhammad Younus, Principal Government Vocational Training Institute Samanabad Faisalabad and Ayesha Aslam were also present on the occasion.

