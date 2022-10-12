GU employees demand timely payment of their salaries, pensions

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Gomal University teachers, officers and employees on Wednesday gathered in Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan Auditorium of the university and demanded for timely payment of their salaries and pensions.

The employees demanded of the Federal and provincial governments and Higher education Commission (HEC) to resolve the financial issues of the university.

The auditorium was filled with all the employees chanting slogans of 'we want our salaries'.

The issue of payment of salaries and pensions to the employees of Gomal University has been worsened. The delay and cut in salaries of employees caused uncertainty among them.

Speaking on this occasion, the employees said that for the last three months, the salary had been delayed, and then only 60 percent of the salary was paid last month. The salaries of this month had not been received yet, and it was being speculated that only the remaining 40 percent of the last salary would be given to employees this month as no salary has come from HEC yet.

They further said that already our hard area allowance has been terminated without any notification.

The employees demanded of the federal and provincial governments and HEC to take steps for resolving the financial issues of the university on permanent basis.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that students from 13 different countries along with the students from all the provinces were studying in Gomal University whose future was in danger.

The employees said if the salary issues were not resolved they would stage protest in front of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister House, Governor House, provincial assembly and HEC. A plan of action has been prepared in this regard, they added.