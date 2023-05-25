UrduPoint.com

GU Organizes Rally In Connection With 'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 07:10 PM

The Gomal University organized a rally in connection with 'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada' here at Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Auditorium on Thursday to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan

The rally was led by Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakeeb Ullah and attended by Registrar Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Deans of all departments, Directors, Heads of departments, teachers, officers and employees of the varsity in large number.

The participants of the rally were carrying national flags, pictures of martyrs, placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Pak-Army and other security institutions. They also chanted slogans in favour of the armed forces including "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Pak-Army Zindabad".

Addressing the rally, the vice chancellor said "it is because of the sacrifices of martyrs that today; we are living in a peaceful environment." He said that martyrs never die and they were pride of the nation whether they belong to armed forces or the police or other security agencies.

The nation would never forget their sacrifices, he added.

The rally was also addressed by Dean Faculty of Sciences Professor Dr. Rubina Qaisrani and Director Admissions Riaz Ahmed Bettani.

At the end of the rally, prayers were also offered for the elevation of martyrs' ranks and for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

