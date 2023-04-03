UrduPoint.com

GU Pensioners Urge Governor To Take Notice Of Non-payment Of Pensions, Outstanding Dues

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

GU pensioners urge Governor to take notice of non-payment of pensions, outstanding dues

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Pensioners Association of Gomal University on Monday appealed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor to take notice of the issue of non-payment of their pensions and outstanding dues.

The pensioners association's President Jahangir Khan and Secretary General Inayat Jan, in a press statement, said that the retired employees who rendered excellent services during their tenure at Gomal University were deprived of their rights.

They alleged that corruption and nepotism were on their peak in the varsity but the administration was not paying heed to the issues of pensioners.

They said the pensioners who retired in 2016 and onward have not been paid commutation yet while the full payment has been paid to the most controversial character of the university's former registrar Dilnawaz who retired in 2023.

They said the pension of all pensioners for the month of September 2019 was also outstanding, adding, the pension payment of all grade-17 employees for the month of July 2020 was pending. The half pension from July 2022 to December 2022 was also outstanding, whereas no pension has been given to any employee since January this year.

They said since the 10 percent increase in pensions announced by the government in the 2019-20 budget was implemented even after the passage of 18 months.

The pensioners have appealed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor/ Chancellor of Gomal University and the caretaker provincial government to take immediate action for resolving the issues being faced by the pensioners.

