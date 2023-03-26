UrduPoint.com

GU VC Asks Staff To Play Role In Ending Varsity's Financial Crises

Published March 26, 2023

GU VC asks staff to play role in ending varsity's financial crises

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Shakib Ullah has said that the whole staff should have to play a collective role in ending the financial crises of the organization.

He stated this while addressing the chairmen council of the university. While Registrar Prof. Dr. Jabbar Khan, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Professor Dr. Salim Jilani, Dean Social Sciences Professor Dr. Nemat Ullah Babar, Dean Professor Dr. Zahid Awan, Controller of Examinations Prof. Dr. Liaquat, Director Finance Madam Iram, Director Admission Riaz Ahmed Betanni, Additional Registrar Dr. Shafiullah Khan and heads of all the teaching departments were present on this occasion.

The vice chancellor said that all the TA/DA were being closed except under extreme compulsion.

He said "we all should take the financial issue of the university as seriously." He said the pensioners were always paid from the salary but now their payments would be conditional with the availability of funds.

However, he said, the payments of salaries would be priority. The university was facing difficulties even in payment of salaries, he added.

The VC said the heads of departments and teachers should also take interest in recovery of pending dues of the students.

He mentioned that the university has to pay Rs 120 million of salary and Rs 30 million of electricity and fuel.

The vice chancellor said no concession would be made on the issue of honor and dignity of the female students.

He said it was the responsibility of the heads of the departments to pay full attention to the honor and dignity of girls besides the education. He said any kind of negligence would not be tolerated in this regard and immediate action would be taken against the official involved in such a shameful act.

The preparation of the selection board for the promotion of teachers was underway, he informed and added that if there was any problem, he would be available to listen to the complaints.

