GU VC Comes Under Gun Attack In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 12:10 AM

GU VC comes under gun attack in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Shakibullah's car came under gun attack here near Fateh Morr on Monday night.

According to police, some unknown persons opened fire on the vice chancellor's car when he was coming out from University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD), however, he remained safe.

Dr. Shakibullah has also the acting charge of UAD and Lakki Marwat University as vice chancellor.

Soon after the incident was reported, a heavy police force reached the site and cordoned off the area.

