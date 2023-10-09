GU VC inaugurates hospital for Faculty of Allied Health Sciences

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah on Monday inaugurated the hospital for the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences here in the varsity.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Registrar Deans of all departments, and a number of teachers and students of the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences.

Addressing the ceremony, the vice chancellor said this hospital would help the students of the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences in their practical training besides the provision of free medical examination facilities to the employees of the university, students as well and the people of the nearby areas of the university.

He said all kinds of treatment facilities were available at this hospital, adding, that it would also be registered with the health department as soon as possible besides fulfilling another requirement in this regard.

The vice chancellor praised the efforts of Dean of Faculty of Allied Health Sciences Dr. Asif Nawaz and his team for establishing this hospital.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Asif Nawaz thanked the vice chancellor and the university administration, saying, all the achievements of the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences from NOC to building the hospital are due to Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakib.

Later, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah also visited different wards of the hospital.